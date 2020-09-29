Two men rescued after boat capsizes on Buffalo Lake

Police in Hay River say two men were treated for hypothermia on Monday after their boat capsized on Buffalo Lake.

The boat was a kilometre offshore at around 3pm when RCMP received a distress call via a Spot GPS device, police stated in a news release on Tuesday.

The men were rescued with help from the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary and Great Slave Helicopters. They were brought to the Hay River Regional Health Centre to be treated for hypothermia that was not life-threatening.

Text communication from the Spot device provided the coordinates for the men as RCMP launched a rescue operation. The boat had capsized in rough water.

Buffalo Lake is approximately 60 km south of Hay River.

Police reminded travellers to take proper precautions to stay safe on the water, like wearing a life jacket, telling friends or family your trip plan, packing emergency supplies, and carrying a satellite phone or radio.