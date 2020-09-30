Ontario manufacturer donates 1,000 face shields to NWT teachers

Teachers across the Northwest Territories will soon receive new face shields to wear in the classroom.

The Canadian Shield, a personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturer in Waterloo, Ontario, is donating 1,000 face shields to the territory.

“We are thrilled to be working in partnership with NWT’s Department of Education, Culture, and Employment to offer our face shields to teachers and educators across the [territory],” company president Jeremy Hedges was quoted as saying in a news release.

“We want to make sure that every teacher going back to the classroom this fall has a Canadian Shield to keep them safe.”

Students and teachers in the NWT headed back to school earlier this month for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Schools have implemented changes to prevent the spread of Covid-19, with many staff required to wear face shields.

Enough shields are being provided for all teachers across the territory’s 49 schools, a spokesperson for the territory’s education department confirmed.

“On behalf of the Government of the Northwest Territories, I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to The Canadian Shield for their generosity in distributing face shields for use in the NWT’s 49 schools,” education minister RJ Simpson was quoted as saying.

“It is great to see Canadian companies step up and support our education systems in this time of need.”

The Canadian Shield’s Julia Scullion told Cabin Radio the company was inspired to make the donation after receiving help from teachers with 3D printing to meet demand for PPE.

“It was kind-of a way that we wanted to give back for them helping us when we needed it,” she said. “We felt it was basically the least we could do.”

The masks heading to the NWT were shipped earlier this week. They are part of a larger donation of 750,000 face shields to educators across Canada, first reported by NNSL and Moose FM last week.

“The response has been great … we’ve donated all across the country,” Scullion said.