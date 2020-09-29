Inuvik RCMP seek public’s help in locating robbery suspect

RCMP in Inuvik are asking for the public’s help in locating a man charged in connection with an armed robbery.

In a media release on Tuesday, police said “despite extensive efforts” they have been unable to locate 26-year-old Robert Vernon Cardinal.

A warrant for Cardinal’s arrest was issued on Friday. Police have charged him with forcible confinement, robbery, and disguise while committing an indictable offence.

According to police, when they responded to a report of an armed robbery in Inuvik on Thursday, two male suspects fled the area. Police then located and arrested one suspect, Timothy Dukeshire, at a local hotel.

Dukeshire is facing ten criminal charges including robbery with a firearm. He is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Territorial Court in Yellowknife on October 5.

Police are asking anyone with information on Cardinal’s whereabouts to contact Inuvik RCMP at (867) 777-1111, or 9-1-1. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by testing “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.