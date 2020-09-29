NWT renews public health emergency for 14th time

The Northwest Territories’ health minister has renewed the territory-wide public health emergency for the 14th time, saying the risk of Covid-19 has increased.

In a news release on Tuesday, the territorial government said record levels of Covid-19 transmission are being reported in neighbouring provinces and emergency powers remain “necessary in order to respond decisively to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”

During a public health emergency, the chief public health officer has increased powers like the ability to make orders restricting or prohibiting travel to, from, or within the territory.

Anyone entering the territory is currently required to self-isolate for 14 days in Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River, or Fort Smith, with few exceptions.

“Self-isolation is the front line of our Covid-19 defence. If you’re required to self-isolate, do your part and stick to the self-isolation plan,” the territory’s Tuesday news release stated.

Under the NWT’s Public Health Act, a public health emergency expires after 14 days but can be extended for an additional 14 days an unlimited number of times while that emergency still exists.

The new extension expires on October 10.