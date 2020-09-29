Indigenous? Want to work with Ryan Reynolds in Vancouver? Read this

Black and Indigenous people, or those from other marginalized and excluded communities, have until Thursday at 10pm MT to apply for the chance to work with Ryan Reynolds.

A vacancy for production trainees is to be filled by recruiting people from those communities based on their performance in so-called “one-way video interviews,” where applicants record a series of answers to questions.

Successful trainees will be working on a currently untitled movie about time travel featuring Deadpool star Reynolds, which is set to air on Netflix.

Recruitment for the trainee roles is being led by The Group Effort Initiative, a program funded by Reynolds to bring more people who face discrimination – like Black and Indigenous people – into the entertainment industry.

You can submit your application from home via The Group Effort Initiative’s website. You’ll need a webcam and good internet connection.

You must have the legal right to work in Canada, be available to work full-time from November 2020 until March 2021, and be 18 years of age or older.

“We are hoping to find strong candidates and place them in the most appropriate department for their growth. Specific roles have not yet been determined,” reads a statement on the application page.

“All trainees will be paid, travelled, accommodated by Ryan Reynolds,” the page adds.

Note that it’s not clear how much, if any, actual proximity you’ll have to Reynolds or other cast members if you do get picked. What you end up doing on-set may vary.