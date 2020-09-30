NWT says 2020’s barge resupply is complete

Barge deliveries to 12 NWT communities have been successfully completed, the territorial government said on Wednesday.

The barge resupply season has been under close scrutiny since 2018 collapsed into chaos as shipments failed to reach several communities before impassable ice set in, costing millions of dollars and months of wasted time.

This year, the territory said 27.9 million litres of fuel and 2,720 tons of cargo were delivered despite “the challenges to navigation posed by record high water levels on Great Slave Lake and the Mackenzie River.”

Four new double-hulled barges recently acquired from China – nobody Canadian bid for the work, the GNWT said – have already been pressed into service. The last barge delivery of the season took place on September 19.

“A total of 171 people were employed during the peak of the 2020 sailing season,” the territory said, including nine people who graduated from Hay River’s Marine Training Centre.