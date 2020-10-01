Northwest Territories issues its 23rd Covid-19 fine

Pandemic enforcement officials in the Northwest Territories have issued their 23rd fine for violations of self-isolation and travel restrictions in the territory.

According to the latest statistics from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, since September 16, four new fines have been issued for not following self-isolation protocols.

All were in the North Slave region. Further details have not been released.

Under the existing public health orders, everyone entering the territory is required to self-isolate for 14 days in Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River, or Fort Smith, with few exceptions.

Summary offence tickets each carry a fine of $1,500 plus a $225 victim’s surcharge.

In total, enforcement officials have investigated 2,503 cases – almost half in the North Slave region – and issued 294 verbal and written warnings.