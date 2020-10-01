Hay River woman wins $10K on scratch ticket

A Hay River resident is $10,000 richer after winning on a Cherry Jubilee Zing scratch ticket in early August, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation announced on Thursday.

Shelby Boyd purchased three of the tickets at the Co-op Gas Bar in Yellowknife on an impulse. “They were the only $1 tickets at the store,” she said when she claimed her prize in September, adding she’s not a regular Zing player.

Boyd scratched her tickets immediately and learned she had won the game’s top prize in August, but waited until she was back home in Hay River before telling anyone she’d won.

“Because I was driving home I had no service to call anyone and tell them I’d won,” she said. “I was definitely in shock for a couple of hours.”

In a news release, Boyd said she plans to put the money toward a new vehicle and pay off some bills.