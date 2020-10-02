Investigation follows fire on Inuvik’s Mackenzie Road

A fire broke out on Inuvik’s Mackenzie Road on Thursday evening, with neighbouring residents noticing smoke emanating from an empty two-story rowhouse.

The town’s fire department said on Friday it had responded to the fire at 7pm, temporarily closing the road to traffic.

The scene was cleared and the road reopened by 8:17pm.

In a news release on Friday morning, the town said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

There were no reports of injuries.

Thursday’s fire follows a fire last month that caused multiple injuries and destroyed a number of homes on Wolverine Road.