YK RCMP investigating after tires slashed near Con Mine

Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public for information after tires of several vehicles were slashed in the city.

In a press release on Friday, police said they received a complaint that morning around 8:15am that tires had been slashed in the residential area of Con Road. When they went to the location, police said they found that eight vehicles had been damaged.

Police said they do not currently have any suspects in the investigation and are asking for the public’s help.

“We are hopeful that some Yellowknife residents may have noticed unusual activity in the Con Road area, or have heard reports of activity that matches the damaged tires,” Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel was quoted as saying. “If you caught anything on your home security or dashboard cameras, please let us know.”

Anyone with information on the incident or suspicious activity in the area on Thursday night or Friday morning, is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.