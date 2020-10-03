Imperial Oil resumes Norman Wells operations after fire

Imperial Oil said it would restart production at its Norman Wells facility on Saturday, two months after a fire.

In a statement shared with residents, Imperial said an investigation into the July 31 fire had concluded corrosion caused a piece of pipe to fail, igniting some gas.

Imperial said it had carried out a series of inspections before beginning work to restart operations.

“Items learned are also being applied to our ongoing preventative maintenance program,” the company said.

There were no injuries resulting from the fire, and Imperial said the surrounding environment had not been affected.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding, patience, and the commitment of our employees and contractors towards repairs and a safe restart,” the company concluded.

Imperial in August marked 100 years of oil production in the Sahtu, having first struck oil in the region in 1920.

As of earlier this year, the company said it employed around 70 employees and 50 contractors full-time in Norman Wells.