Prime Minister recognizes NWT trio for teaching excellence

Three educators in the Northwest Territories are being recognized by the Prime Minister for their teaching efforts.

On Monday, coinciding with World Teachers’ Day, Justin Trudeau gave 71 educators Canada’s highest honour for teaching excellence. Among the recipients were NWT teachers Kim Ivanko, Carolyn Matthews, and Jennifer Kravitz.

Ivanko, who teaches English at École Boréale in Hay River, received the national certificate of excellence in teaching.

“Kim Ivanko is an inspirational role model for her students, their parents, her colleagues, and the École Boréale community,” her superintendent was quoted as saying in a news release.

Ivanko was recognized for her creative and innovative teaching methods and active involvement in extracurricular activities. She devised a mentorship program where high school students act as big brothers and sisters to elementary school students, and leads École Boréale’s LGBTQ2S+ program.

Matthews – a teacher at Paul W Kaeser High School in Fort Smith – was awarded the regional certificate of achievement in teaching.

Her use of technology to engage students and status as a “champion of Indigenous and French-Canadian cultures and languages” were highlighted.

Kravitz, a junior kindergarten teacher at NJ Macpherson School in Yellowknife, was awarded the regional certificate of achievement in early childhood education.

She was praised for her open-door policy with parents, welcoming older students to play with her students, and organizing a Pirate Day.

Recipients of the national certificate of excellence and regional certificate of achievement are awarded cash prizes of $5,000 and $1,000 respectively. Winners receive a letter and certificate signed by the Prime Minister.

