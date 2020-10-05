Three people rescued in drifting boat outside Dettah

Three people whose boat lost power were rescued by police and the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary as they drifted past Dettah on Sunday, RCMP said.

According to police, the boat had lost its engine and was drifting in high winds and rough waters when calls were first received. RCMP subsequently called out the coast guard auxiliary.

“All three passengers were located uninjured and brought to safety,” police said in a news release on Monday.

The boaters were not identified.

Police urged residents to “use extra caution” on the water, including ensuring friends and family are aware of your plan and extra fuel, food, water, and clothing is available – alongside a communications device.

“Make sure your boat is in working condition,” said police. “Be sure to familiarize yourself with your vessel and practice your emergency drills.”