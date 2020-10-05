Police name two charged after search of downtown YK apartment

RCMP say two people face charges related to drug trafficking after a downtown Yellowknife apartment was searched on Friday evening.

In a news release on Monday, police said crack cocaine, money, and drug paraphernalia had been found at the apartment on 53 Street, near 51 Avenue.

Four people were arrested at the scene, police said. Two were later released, while police said 26-year-old Yellowknife resident Roxanne Mantla and Fort Simpson 37-year-old Derek Deneyoua were charged.

They each face charges related to possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, RCMP said. The charges have not been proven in court.

Deneyoua is due in court on Tuesday. Mantla is scheduled to appear on November 17.

“No one sustained injuries during the search warrant, and the investigation is ongoing,” said RCMP.