Tuesday procession planned for Maureen Tonge

The late Yellowknife teacher Maureen Tonge will be remembered in a procession of vehicles through the city on Tuesday, October 6.

In a post to Facebook, family members said municipal enforcement vehicles would lead a procession from the McKenna Funeral Home, on Forrest Drive, to the city’s airport, beginning at 1:45pm.

Maureen is to be flown to Edmonton for cremation.

She passed away on Monday after two years living with an inoperable brain tumour.

“Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support,” Maureen’s sister, Kirsten, wrote online. “It is deeply and sincerely appreciated.”