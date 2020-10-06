Fort Resolution man, 25, charged with assault

A Fort Resolution man faces a charge of assault with a weapon after an incident on Thursday, October 1.

As first reported by the CBC, RCMP say Fort Resolution resident Sam Rymer was charged. He has been released and is due to appear in court in the community on November 4.

The charge follows a call to RCMP at around 6:45am on October 1, police said, alleging an assault had taken place.

Upon arrival at a residence in the community, police say they found an injured man.

The man, who has not been identified, was brought to the local health centre with injuries that were not life-threatening.