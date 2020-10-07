Darryl Marlowe re-elected chief by Łutsël K’é Dene First Nation

The Łutsël K’é Dene First Nation elected Darryl Marlowe to a second term as chief on Tuesday.

He retained the role by 179 votes to challenger Stephanie Poole’s 58, the chief electoral officer told Cabin Radio by email on Tuesday evening.

Marlowe was reportedly the First Nation’s youngest-ever chief when first elected to the role in March 2017. He faced questions about his conduct while in office from some residents in the run-up to this week’s election.

An appeal period remains open until October 11.

Polling stations were located at the Łutsël K’é Dene First Nation band office in the community and Yellowknife’s Tree of Peace Friendship Centre.

Marlowe receives 104 votes to Poole’s 34 at the band office and 49 votes to Poole’s 18 in Yellowknife. Of 32 votes cast electronically, 26 went to Marlowe and six to Poole.

An election for six councillors will now take place, with nominations closing on October 15.

The election for councillors will be held on November 5 from 9am to 6pm at the same polling stations.

Sarah Pruys contributed reporting.