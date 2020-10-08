NWT upgrades mask requirements at airports

From October 13, anyone inside an NWT airport terminal building will be required to wear a face mask.

At the moment, only passengers heading through security and boarding flights are required to wear masks under Transport Canada regulations.

The NWT government’s new requirement instructs travellers and employees to wear a mask at all times while inside a terminal building at one of the territory’s 27 airports.

“As passenger traffic continues to increase, this requirement will help keep travellers and employees safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” the territory said in a Thursday news release.

“The public is encouraged to bring their own mask. However, if an individual does not have their own mask, there may be some available for use at our airports.”

Exemptions exist for children aged under two or people whose medical conditions make the wearing of masks unsafe.

You’ll be able to temporarily remove your mask to eat, drink, or take medication, or if a security officer or staff member asks you to do so for identification purposes.

At the moment, only passengers and staff members are allowed inside NWT airports. If you’re dropping someone off or picking up a passenger, you were already barred from entering airport buildings. That pandemic restriction continues.