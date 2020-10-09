RCMP launch Operation Impact across Thanksgiving long weekend

Police in the NWT will run a four-day operation across Thanksgiving as part of a national awareness campaign.

Operation Impact will see RCMP target dangerous driving on the territory’s roads. The campaign runs from October 9 to 12.

“It is not a coincidence that the timing of this campaign to achieve safer streets and highways takes place during this long weekend. More people are travelling and collisions are therefore more frequent,” RCMP said in a statement on Friday.

“We hope to help prevent collisions, save lives, and reduce injuries on our roads.”

According to police, vehicle collisions kill 2,000 people and seriously injure 10,000 more each year across Canada.

“This year we will target dangerous driving behaviours,” said Cpl Sam Munden, in charge of NWT RCMP’s traffic services division, in a statement.

“Impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving incidents are preventable and not worth the risk. Our officers will also reinforce the use of seatbelts and child car seats.

“This can also include ATV and snowmobile operator checks in locations where the snow has begun to make its presence known.”

