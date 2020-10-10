Extra slots opened as YK flu shot clinic fills up inside two days

Yellowknife residents filled a thousand appointments for flu shots within two days of online bookings opening, the territory’s health authority confirmed.

Demand for flu shots was so high that the authority has now added an extra table at the Yellowknife clinic, opening up a further 180 appointments from October 27 to November 1.

The clinic is being held at the city’s Multiplex recreation facility. This year, residents must book online (or call ahead) to ensure pandemic restrictions on gatherings are obeyed.

Booking online allows residents to select an appointment for up to two adults or for a family with up to four children.

In total, therefore, well over a thousand residents are set to receive their shots during the six-day clinic. More appointments will be offered in November.

“We encourage you to check the booking service for availability because if anyone cancels their appointment, it will become available in the system,” the health authority told residents after the first 1,000 slots filled up.

If you have missed out on the time slot of your choice, you can call public health at (867) 767-9120 to set up an appointment at a later date.

In communities outside Yellowknife, residents can attend a walk-in clinic or call to book an appointment.

The NWT ordered 28,000 doses of flu vaccine this year, expecting double the demand of previous years due to the pandemic.