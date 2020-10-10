Break-in at Fort Simpson’s Ice Breaker Lounge caught on camera

Fort Simpson’s Ice Breaker Lounge was broken into early on Thursday morning and an undisclosed amount of alcohol stolen, police say.

The incident occurred between 1:30am and 3:30am. Officers responded later that day at approximately 2:30pm.

The bar’s owners are reviewing footage from security cameras that appears to show three individuals were involved, Mayor of Fort Simpson Sean Whelly told Cabin Radio.

Whelly said the owners believe the suspects are youths. Police did not immediately confirm that assessment.

The mayor described footage showing a bar worker locking the door to the premises, then the suspects appearing to use tools to later gain entry. One tool was said to have been left behind.

“It’s juvenile-type activities going on that sometimes you get,” Whelly said. “It doesn’t happen that often.”

Whelly posted in a Facebook group on behalf of the owners to ask for assistance in identifying the individuals involved.

He said he hopes the individuals involved come forward to take ownership of their actions.

RCMP are investigating the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Fort Simpson detachment at (867) 695-1111.