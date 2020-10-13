Yellowknife RCMP have seized a “significant amount of bottles of alcohol” that were headed to Whatì, one of the Northwest Territories’ communities that prohibits liquor.

According to a Tuesday press release, police responded to an unrelated call for service at a hotel on 49 Avenue in Yellowknife on Sunday morning at around 2:45am. There they found a large quantity of alcohol.

Officers seized a total of 42 375-ml bottles of liquor and eight cans of beer.

RCMP said following an investigation, they discovered the alcohol was destined for Whatì in the territory’s Tłı̨chǫ region.

“The alleged sale of illegal alcohol is very concerning. It is targeting the most vulnerable citizens and harming our communities. It is not a victimless crime,” Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel, Yellowknife RCMP’s operations manager, was quoted as saying.

No one has been charged in relation to the seizure. Police say the investigation is ongoing.