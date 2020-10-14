In a month, YK raises enough money for $125K Avens bus

Seniors facility Avens says it can replace a shuttle bus after $125,000 was raised in just over a month.

The existing seniors’ bus was 22 years old. Avens paid tribute to “an incredible amount of generosity” from the community even as a pandemic disrupted the territory’s economy.

A final $51,500 contribution came from Gahcho Kué, the diamond mine owned by De Beers and Mountain Province Diamonds, and some of the mine’s contractors.

Other contributors included the Eggenberger family and NWT Disabilities Council.

“Having the ability for all seniors to move around Yellowknife is a vital component in dealing with social isolation and accessibility,” said Avens in a news release announcing its target total for a new bus had been reached.

Avens is now working to finalize the purchase of the new bus.