Beaufort DeltaEnvironment Blizzard warning issued for Ulukhaktok Published: October 14, 2020 at 11:17am Emily BlakeOctober 14, 2020 A file photo of Ulukhaktok. Anne Kokko/NWT Tourism Environment Canada issued a blizzard warning for Ulukhaktok on Wednesday morning. The alert states blizzard conditions with poor visibility and blowing snow are expected to continue until Wednesday evening. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. It's recommended that people limit outdoor activities. According to Environment Canada, blizzard warnings are issued when widespread visibility is expected to be reduced by 400 metres or less for at least six hours.