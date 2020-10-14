Yellowknife RCMP ask for public’s help locating missing man

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 31-year-old man.

According to a Wednesday press release, Felix Joseph Boulanger was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Finlayson Drive. He was wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hoodie, khaki pants, a black scarf, and a black baseball cap.

Boulanger is described as having dark brown hair and eyes, being six feet or 185 cm tall, and weighing 158 lbs or 72 kg.

Police said Boulanger could be in Yellowknife or travelling on Highway 3 toward the Alberta/NWT border.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Boulanger is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.