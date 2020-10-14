Yellowknife man reported missing is located

Yellowknife RCMP say they have located a 31-year-old man who was the subject of a public appeal earlier on Wednesday.

RCMP originally asked for help locating the man, who had been last reported seen on Tuesday in the area of Finlayson Drive.

The man could be in Yellowknife or travelling on Highway 3 toward the Alberta/NWT border, police said at the time.

However, on Wednesday afternoon RCMP tweeted: “The 31-year-old man who was reported missing earlier today has been located. Thank you for your assistance.”

The man’s details have been removed from this report as they are no longer a matter of public interest.