Yellowknife’s Pumpkin Lane gets Covid-19 relocation

Yellowknife’s Pumpkin Lane, a post-Halloween resting place for pumpkins, will be moved this year to facilitate physical distancing.

On Thursday, the City of Yellowknife said this year’s Pumpkin Lane would move from its usual Matonabee Street location to the Somba K’e Civic Plaza playground, where more space is available.

The idea is you bring your pumpkins and add them to the collection, then light your pumpkin each evening from 5:30pm to enjoy an illuminated spectacle.

This year’s Pumpkin Lane will be open from November 1 until November 3.

The city asked residents to follow the usual Covid-19 guidelines and stay clear if they’re exhibiting any symptoms of the virus.