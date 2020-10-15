Fort Smith man in child pornography case faces new charges

RCMP on Thursday said a Fort Smith man accused of luring and possession of child pornography last year is now facing additional charges.

Marcus Bourke was 22 when he was first arrested in connection with the case in September 2019. Police said the new charges were the result of an “extensive investigation” subsequently conducted.

Bourke, now 24, faces 15 charges in total.

They include 12 counts of luring a child, two of possessing child pornography, and one of accessing child pornography.

RCMP said Bourke was due in court on November 24. No charges have yet been proven in court.