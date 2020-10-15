Police lay murder charge over June death of Inuvik man

RCMP say a 38-year-old man faces a murder charge over the suspicious death of an Inuvik resident in June.

Michael Drescher was arrested and charged on Wednesday, police said in a news release a day later.

The arrest comes more than four months after officers found an injured, unresponsive man at a home on the town’s Union Street on June 5.

Police said no other suspects were being sought. RCMP have not named the man who passed away.

Drescher is expected to appear in court in Yellowknife on November 4, police said.