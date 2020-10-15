Health
News

NWT Help Line experiencing phone issues

A file photo of a phone showing the site for the NWT Help Line. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

The Department of Health and Social Services says some calls to the NWT Help Line are going to voicemail rather than staying in the queue to be answered. 

According to a Thursday news release, the issue has been traced to iPhones. The problem occasionally happens when the helpline receives a higher number of calls than is normal.

Staff are working to fix the issue, the territory said.

In the meantime, the department said, if residents are comfortable, they can leave a confidential voicemail with their name and phone number and a trained responder will call them back. 

Residents can contact the helpline at 1-800-661-0844. They can also access counselling services through the Community Counselling Program

Anyone requiring immediate assistance should call 9-1-1.

