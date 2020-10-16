Hay River resident attacked by bear

A person has been seriously injured in a bear attack in the vicinity of Hay River’s Saskatoon Drive.

Ross Potter, the town’s director of protective services, confirmed the attack to Cabin Radio. Potter said the attack had taken place in the early hours of Friday morning.

The identity of the person involved has not been released to protect their privacy. Their exact condition isn’t known.

“We received the call at 2:50 this morning,” Potter said. “RCMP were on scene and there were serious injuries.”

Police have been approached for comment.

“Be careful, the bears are still awake,” Potter warned residents.

“We haven’t heard about any bears in the last two or three weeks, so this came as a bit of a surprise to us.

“Obviously, the bears are still awake. Be very careful and don’t go out alone.”

More follows.