Masks now mandatory, NWT liquor stores say

Masks will be mandatory in NWT liquor stores from Friday, two of the stores said in posts to social media, as three presumptive positive Covid-19 cases in the territory were announced.

Liquor stores across the teritory shared the news online and through in-store signs on Friday, warning customers they would need to wear a mask when shopping from now on.

At the downtown Yellowknife store shortly after noon, customers were being turned away at the door if they had no mask.

The territorial government has been approached for comment.

It wasn’t clear if the decision to require masks had any connection to the news earlier on Friday that three more potential Covid-19 cases had been identified in the territory.

Two people in Yellowknife and one in Inuvik have received initial positive tests for the virus. Second tests are being carried out in Edmonton to confirm the results, the territorial government said.

They are the first NWT residents to receive positive tests for Covid-19 since April. If confirmed, the territory’s total for the pandemic would rise to eight.

While the territorial government has long maintained that its pandemic recovery plan can withstand the occasional flurry of Covid-19 cases, the impact of three presumptive positives on the wider population remained to be seen.

At least two events in the Northwest Territories were cancelled on Friday as an apparent direct consequence of the positive tests being announced.

Masks were already mandatory at Yellowknife’s Walmart and Independent stores, and mask rules at the NWT’s airports were upgraded earlier in the week.