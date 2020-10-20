Hay River pool set to reopen in early November

Hay River residents will be able to dive back into their swimming routine as the town’s pool plans to reopen in the next few weeks.

The maximum capacity of the facility for the time being will be 24 people – 20 in the pool area and four in the hot tub area – including lifeguards. Patrons must be socially distanced if they are from different households.

No official opening date has been set, said town director of recreation Stephane Millette in a council meeting on Monday night.

“I don’t want to provide a date for public reopening. At this point we just want to make sure the systems are working well [and] that we can get the water levels appropriate,” said Millette, referring to the high level of turbidity in Hay River’s water – the cause of a months-long boil-water advisory.

“We expect to be open early November to the public,” he said.

The town had its reopening plan approved by the chief public health officer last week and is now working to fill the pool with clean water – not as easy as it sounds during the boil-water advisory.

“There are extra procedures or precautions being taken, given the water advisories we’re currently under,” Millette told council.

Staff training will take place on October 30, he said, meaning the pool should be set to open shortly thereafter.

The town said more details will be provided later in the week, including more information on timelines and Covid-19 protocols.