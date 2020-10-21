YK Covid cases confirmed, new presumptive positive at Gahcho Kué

Two cases of Covid-19 in Yellowknife have just been confirmed by the Northwest Territories government, bringing the territory’s total number of cases to date up to eight.

Three presumptive positive cases were announced last Friday, with two in the capital and one in Inuvik.

The case in Inuvik was confirmed positive on Tuesday. The government confirmed the Yellowknife cases on Wednesday afternoon.

Tests in all three cases were processed at a laboratory in Edmonton. A case of Covid-19 is confirmed after two tests both declare positive results.

The two individuals who have tested positive in Yellowknife are isolating “appropriately” at home, the government said.

In the Legislative Assembly, Health Minister Julie Green said a contract tracing investigation is ongoing in Yellowknife.

Last Friday, public health officials issued an exposure warning for specific times at Anytime Fitness in Yellowknife and the RCMP detachment’s public waiting area.

Monday, October 12 between 3pm and 4:30pm at Anytime Fitness

Tuesday, October 13 between 11am and 11:30am at the RCMP detachment public waiting area

The exposure notice remains active for another five days. Anyone who was at these locations during these times must self-isolate for 14 days immediately and contact the Yellowknife Public Health Unit at 867-767-9120.

The government said public health has followed up with more than 50 potential contacts identified by Anytime Fitness. More than 20 have been given isolation advice.

The government said it believes there may still be an outstanding potential contact from the RCMP public waiting area.

Despite this warning, the government said there is “not currently indication of further transmission.” It noted most people develop symptoms of Covid-19 within the first week and it has been nine days since the exposure period at Anytime Fitness.

“The chances are very high that we would have had patients presenting with symptoms already, which is a promising sign,” it stated in a press release.

New presumptive positive at Gahcho Kué

Meanwhile, a new presumptive positive case was identified at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine Wednesday morning. The test must still be verified by a public health laboratory before it is confirmed.

The government said the positive test was completed using the mine’s onsite testing equipment. The individual is currently self-isolating, along with 18 other potential contacts.

The person who tested positive is a Yellowknife resident. The government said their immediate household members and close contacts were quickly informed to isolate. They will be tested immediately by public health.

“The individual is asymptomatic, feeling well and in the dedicated quarantine wing established at the mine site. They tested negative upon arrival at the site,” De Beers said in a statement.

“The site-based team is implementing actions in the mine’s detailed pandemic response plan, including follow up testing of all affected personnel.”

According to public health, the risk of transmission at the mine is low and all contacts are appropriately isolated onsite.

The government said an “aggressive” contact tracing investigation is underway and they are taking “every possible step” to minimize risk to communities.