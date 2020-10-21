NWT RCMP investigating invoice fraud case

The Northwest Territories RCMP is investigating a “high-value” fraud involving a cyber-phishing scam.

In a press release on Wednesday, the RCMP said the territorial government reported the incident to its Federal Investigations Unit’s financial crimes unit in September, after it had paid a fraudulent invoice.

Police said the suspect obtained a list of invoices from a vendor, who was the victim of a cyber-phishing campaign, including one payable to a territorial department. The suspect then created a fake website with an email addresses that closely resembled those of the company and its employees.

Using this email, police said the suspect sent a fake invoice matching a legitimate outstanding invoice to the government, requesting that the balance be paid to a difference financial institution than usual.

The department paid the invoice, which was determined fraudulent shortly afterward. Police said they were able to retrieve the entire sum and return it to the territorial government.

“This incident serves as a reminder to diligently check the email address and credentials of any entity requesting payment from you or your business” Staff Sergeant Dean Riou, was quoted as saying.

A criminal investigation into the case ongoing. No charges have been laid at this time.