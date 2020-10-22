YK businesses celebrated for inclusion of staff with disabilities

Inclusion NWT this week praised Yellowknife’s small business community for its continuing commitment to workers with disabilities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a news release on Wednesday, the charity said 14 of its clients were employed or volunteering at Yellowknife businesses. Now, countertop placards appearing at some businesses will celebrate their commitment to workplace diversity.

“For our clients, even working a 30-minute shift once per week represents a contribution they’ve made to the community,” said Donna Meserah-Zdyb, who manages Inclusion NWT’s skills training and community inclusion services.

“It’s accompanied by that sense of pride and accomplishment we all derive from a job well done,” said Meserah Zdyb.

“Small businesses are leaders in workplace diversity, and we all appreciate the effort and openness entrepreneurs have demonstrated when it comes to supporting an inclusive workforce.”

Inclusion NWT named 16 local business and organizations in its news release: Arctic Response, CDETNO, Collective Soul, Crowe MacKay LLP, Diamond Drycleaners, the Gallery of the Midnight Sun, Javaroma, Kingpin Bowling Centre, La Fédération Franco-Ténoise, Northern Images, Rebecca’s flowers, Re/Max, the Salvation Army, Vinnie’s Thrift Store, the Yellowknife Curling Club, and the Yellowknife Day Care Association.

Half of the work placements undertaken by Inclusion NWT clients were renewed following Covid-19’s onset in the territory. In some cases, scheduled work hours increased, the charity said.