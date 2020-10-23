Environment
South Slave

Freezing drizzle advisory issued for Fort Smith

Freezing drizzle envelops a road in Fort Smith in November 2016. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for Fort Smith and the Salt River First Nation.

The advisory warned freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, it stated.

Environment Canada issues freezing drizzle advisories when drizzle in sub-zero temperatures is expected to freeze on contact and create icy surfaces over time.

The advisory says conditions in Fort Smith are expected to improve later on Thursday evening.

