Stretch of Yellowknife’s 49 Avenue to be closed from Monday

A stretch of Yellowknife’s 49 Avenue between 50 Street and 51 Street will be closed from Monday.

A sewer repair is the cause of the road closure, contractor Canada North Projects said. The City of Yellowknife confirmed the work would be going ahead.

The stretch of road runs in front of Yellowknife’s RCMP detachment, near City Hall.

The road will remain closed until further notice, Canada North Projects said.