Traps set in Tsiigehtchic after wolves spotted

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) is warning Tsiigehtchic residents wolves have been spotted near the community’s landfill and sewer lake.

The department has set traps near its office and along the landfill road, and marked the trap lines with ribbons to alert people to the traps.

While ENR said human and wolf conflicts are rare, it warned residents wolves can be aggressive toward dogs.

If anyone sees a wolf in Tsiigehtchic or another community, they are asked to call their local ENR office.