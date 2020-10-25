Snowfall warning for Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River

Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River are warned to expect heavy snow from early Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.

In a warning issued on Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada said up to 15 cm of snow could fall in that time.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” federal forecasters warned.

As of 5pm on Sunday, Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River were the only parts of the territory under a weather warning. None had been issued for Fort Liard and Nahanni Butte.

However, there are similar snowfall and winter storm warnings for much of the Yukon and northern British Columbia.

Parts of BC were forecast to receive 25 cm of snow or more.