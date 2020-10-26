Rearranged Canada Games given summer 2022 dates

Organizers of the next Canada Summer Games say the rearranged event will now take place from August 6-21, 2022.

Niagara, Ontario had originally been due to host the Games in 2021 but last month announced the Covid-19 pandemic had made postponement unavoidable.

Participation in the Canada Games is ordinarily restricted by age. Organizers said they were working to determine new athlete eligibility rules that would take into account the extra year.

Those rules are “expected to be announced by early 2021,” read a statement issued early on Monday.

“Providing some clarity on athlete eligibility rules for these 2022 Games remains a top priority for us,” said Evan Johnston, chair of the Canada Games Council board.

“We expect to have clear answers for all athletes and their families early in the new year.”

The Northwest Territories generally sends around 100 athletes to the Canada Summer Games, alongside a complement of coaches and volunteers.

In all, more than 5,000 participants and 4,000 volunteers are expected in Niagara for the Games.