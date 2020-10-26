GNWT, teachers ratify one-year collective agreement

The NWT government and NWT Teachers’ Association have ratified a new, one-year collective agreement comprising a pay increase and a range of other alterations.

Monday’s announcement formalizes a deal tentatively reached in June this year. The new agreement will last until July 31, 2021, the two parties said in a joint news release.

The deal includes a 2.5-percent wage increase, “matching the monetary increase received by the rest of the GNWT public service on April 1,” the news release stated.

“It is wonderful to see a fair agreement that provides stability and security during what may be the most challenging school year of our teachers’ careers,” RJ Simpson, the education minister, was quoted as saying.

“This agreement has strengthened supports for educators at a time when workload and expectations continue to rise,” said Matthew Miller, president of the teachers’ association.

Among other changes introduced in the collective agreement are an increase of $450 to the basic dollar amount used to calculate northern living allowances for teachers.

Allowances for principals and assistant principals are increased, maternity and paternal leave is improved, and domestic violence leave is introduced to match a similar change for other GNWT staff.

Meanwhile, the agreement sees the two parties commit to a “shared intent to prioritize and respect the Indigenous people and culture throughout the NWT.”

The agreement also includes a commitment to modernize the approach taken to professional development.

Lastly, the deal adds language “to ensure that teachers relocated to the NWT will provide at least one school year of service or the term of the contract, whichever is less.”