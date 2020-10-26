Police investigate repeated vandalism at YK construction site

Five reports of vandalism at the same Yellowknife construction site are being actively investigated, RCMP said on Monday.

The West Bay condos site, at the foot of the city’s Tin Can Hill, was first targeted in July according to developer Milan Mrdjenovich. At the time, he said he had “never experienced this kind of hate and anger” toward a project.

Last month, Yellowknife’s development appeal board ordered Mrdjenovich to change one aspect of the work – the size of the units, which must be increased – but rejected 10 other complaints from a family living nearby.

Police now want the public’s help in tracking down whoever is responsible for the ongoing vandalism.

“In the last four months, five alleged vandalism incidents at the construction site, with similar modus operandi, have been reported to Yellowknife RCMP,” police said in a news release on Monday.

Following the July incident, four more acts of vandalism were reported between October 14 and 26.

“Overall, significant damage was caused to the equipment, totalling losses in the thousands of dollars,” said police.

“Yellowknife RCMP are taking these complaints very seriously. All of these files are being investigated thoroughly.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious on or near the construction site, at the top of end of School Draw Avenue, is asked to call RCMP at (867) 669-1111. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“It’s a really focused anger and it’s troubling. I feel like I’m a target,” Mrdjenovich told Cabin Radio in July. He again called the incidents a “targeted attack” in a tweet on Monday.

Some residents of the area have accused the developer of failing to consult with the neighbourhood before work began.

Mrdjenovich, responding to one resident online, acknowledged he “should have reached out.”