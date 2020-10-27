Power outage in Fort Smith, Hay River, Fort Resolution

A power outage in Fort Smith, Fort Resolution, Hay River, and surrounding areas on Monday night was caused by a problem on the transmission line near the Taltson hydro site.

On Facebook, the Northwest Territories Power Corporation said plant operators were on site working to restore the power with diesel generators.

The outage started at approximately 9:30pm, according to community members on Facebook.

By 10:30pm, power had reportedly been restored to Hay River. By 10:45pm, it had been restored in Fort Smith.

“Thank you for your patience while we work to safely restore power,” wrote the corporation.