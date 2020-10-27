First Yellowknife ice measurements coming on Monday

With little to no snow and glassy ice on Back Bay, some Yellowknifers have already donned their skates for the first time this season.

The City of Yellowknife’s fire division told residents it “strongly recommends” they stay off the ice until measurements of at least six-inch ice thickness have been recorded.

The first measurements of the season are to be published on Monday.

Measurements in 19 different locations will be posted to the city’s website, then updated every Monday until a six-inch thickness has been reached in each spot.

If you aren’t sure of the ice thickness, drill a hole to check or stay off the ice entirely, the city said.