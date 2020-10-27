NWT now says new Inuvik Covid-19 case is presumptive positive

The territorial government on Tuesday evening said a Covid-19 presumptive positive had been recorded in Inuvik, updating an earlier advisory it first issued and then recalled.

Earlier in the day, the territory had said the case was a confirmed positive before retracting that statement. Tuesday evening’s update clarified the test was a presumptive positive and awaited confirmation.

Several details from the earlier advisory did, however, remain in the later update.

The case is related to the other recent Covid-19 positive in Inuvik, chief public health officer Dr Kami Kandola’s office confirmed. That case involved someone driving back to Inuvik from Alberta.

There is no risk to the public, Kandola’s office said, as the individual with the latest positive test had been “self-isolating appropriately since returning from travel.”

They are being monitored by public health officials and are “doing fine,” Tuesday evening’s update said.

Their test is being validated at Stanton Territorial Hospital to confirm the initial positive recorded in Inuvik.

Contact tracing has been completed.

If confirmed at the Stanton lab, this will be the territory’s 10th recorded case of the virus since the pandemic began.

What happened with the retracted advisory?

An advisory earlier on Tuesday had been awkwardly retracted by the territorial government just 20 minutes after it was issued.

Just after 2:20pm, the territory announced a confirmed case in Inuvik. By 2:45pm, the same office had asked reporters to “disregard and delete” that advisory.

On Tuesday evening, Kandola’s office offered an explanation.

The first advisory was “distributed after being prepared in anticipation of an imminent confirmatory result, and an internal communication breakdown resulted in it being approved for distribution,” a spokesperson wrote.

“We are committed to doing right by residents of the Northwest Territories by providing timely, clear, and accurate communications. In this instance, we failed. We deeply apologize for the confusion this has caused.

“Like any error, we will take it as an opportunity to learn. Our office is already taking steps to tighten up communication protocols to ensure this kind of error does not happen again.”