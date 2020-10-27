NWT recalls advisory confirming 10th Covid-19 case

The Northwest Territories government on Tuesday announced a 10th case of Covid-19 in the territory, but just 20 minutes later asked reporters to “disregard and delete” that announcement.

An advisory stating a new case had been confirmed in Inuvik was published by the NWT government at 2:21pm on Tuesday. At 2:43pm, a follow-up email told reporters the advisory had been sent by mistake.

The follow-up message did not explicitly state there was no 10th case of Covid-19.

In that email, a spokesperson for chief public health officer Dr Kami Kandola said the advisory confirming a 10th case had been “issued in error.”

“Please disregard and delete,” the email stated.

A further update is expected later on Tuesday.

If the territory does ultimately decide a second recent Inuvik case exists, it will join one confirmed in the town a week ago involving an individual who returned from Alberta to Inuvik by car.

In its short-lived Tuesday advisory, the territory had said the Inuvik cases were linked, there was no risk to the public, and no additional contacts were involved. It’s now not clear if any of that information stands.

We’ll bring you more clarity and an update from the chief public health officer as soon as one is available.