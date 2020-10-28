RCMP charge man ‘unlawfully in YK building with large knives’

Police in Yellowknife say they have charged a 27-year-old with unlawful occupancy, drugs-related offences, and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

In a news release on Wednesday, RCMP said the charges followed a call to a downtown apartment building on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they found and arrested a man unlawfully in the building, on 51A Avenue and 56 Street, at around 1:30pm.

“When searching the man, RCMP found he was in possession of two large knives, a plastic bag containing white powder, and drug paraphernalia,” Wednesday’s news release continued.

Police named the man charged as Byron Bibby. He is due in court on Friday.