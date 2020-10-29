NWT Power Corp explains Monday night South Slave outage

Monday night’s power outage in the South Slave was caused by a “failed substation component” at the Taltson hydro site, the Northwest Territories Power Corporation said.

The outage knocked out power to Fort Smith, Hay River, and Fort Resolution for just over an hour before plant operators were able to restore power with diesel.

A spokesperson for the power corporation said the failed parts had been replaced by Wednesday afternoon.

All communities affected were switched back from diesel to hydro power by Wednesday evening.