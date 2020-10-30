NWT appoints key roles in human rights, privacy

Andrew Fox has been named the NWT’s new Information and Privacy Commissioner, while Nicole MacNeil becomes the new executive director of the NWT Human Rights Commission.

Fox will serve a five-year term beginning on November 23, while MacNeil’s term is four years and begins on November 16. The positions are overseen by the Legislative Assembly.

At the Human Rights Commission, MacNeil will oversee the complaints process where NWT residents feel there has been a breach of human rights under territorial legislation.

Fox will be responsible for overseeing how public bodies like the NWT government respond to requests for access to information, and how privacy is handled under such legislation as the Health Information Act.

Both MacNeil and Fox are lawyers.

According to her LinkedIn profile, MacNeil, who lives in Yellowknife, has served as the territorial government’s director of labour relations since September 2009. Before that, she was a layer with the McLennan Ross LLP and McInnes Cooper firms, where she practised labour and employment law and litigation.

“Her career has led her through advising on harassment and accommodation policies, participating in human rights mediations, and reviewing workplace harassment complaints. She plans, among other goals, to focus on adapting to Covid-19 in regards to public education and outreach on human rights,” said the territorial government in a news release on Friday.

Fox has lived in the Beaufort Delta region and Yellowknife for the past 28 years.

He has “many years of legal experience,” the territorial government said, “ranging from criminal and civil litigation to crown prosecution. The first year in office for Mr Fox will be focused on ensuring the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner can meet the expectations outlined in the acts.”

In July, the NWT announced it was recruiting for the two positions as well as an official languages commissioner. A new languages commissioner has yet to be announced.